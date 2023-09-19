Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price target on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $201.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.02. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.95 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

