Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $16.17. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cabaletta Bio shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 131,598 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $147,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $742.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

