CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Lowered to $361.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $383.00 to $361.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.09.

NYSE:CACI opened at $318.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.80. CACI International has a 52 week low of $245.32 and a 52 week high of $359.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,970,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

