Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $63.00 at Mizuho

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:CPE opened at $38.50 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.74.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

