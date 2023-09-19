Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.13. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 27,460 shares.

Candente Copper Stock Down 75.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31.

About Candente Copper

(Get Free Report)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.