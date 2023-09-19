Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $0.56 to $0.66. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. 18,719,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 22,745,531 shares.The stock last traded at $1.13 and had previously closed at $1.35.

Insider Activity at Canopy Growth

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $27,663.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,364 shares of company stock worth $52,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 15.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

