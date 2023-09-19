Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

