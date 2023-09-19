Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.07

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.07 and traded as low as C$99.36. Cargojet shares last traded at C$99.80, with a volume of 31,258 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CJT. CIBC decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$202.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.9504008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

