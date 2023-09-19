Carla A. Leibold Sells 16,619 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Customers Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.