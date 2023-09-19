Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Carvana from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $51.95 on Monday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 393.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

