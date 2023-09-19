CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBRE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $78.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

