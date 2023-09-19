Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 29.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Up 0.6 %

CE stock opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $130.52. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

