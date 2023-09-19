Chanson International Holding’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 26th (NASDAQ:CHSN)

Chanson International’s (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 26th. Chanson International had issued 3,390,000 shares in its public offering on March 30th. The total size of the offering was $13,560,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Chanson International Price Performance

CHSN stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Chanson International has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chanson International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.