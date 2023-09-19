ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $7.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHPT. Bank of America reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $5.37 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,059,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,603,078 shares of company stock valued at $27,261,447. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the period. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

