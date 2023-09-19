Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average of $163.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

