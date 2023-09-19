Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $157.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.76. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $167.81.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $3,829,860. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $143,583,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.