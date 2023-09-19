Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $42.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,975 shares of company stock valued at $245,240. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

