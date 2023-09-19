Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DBX. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,166,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

