Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $358.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $335.25.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $315.91 on Monday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.37. The company has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $998,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $6,650,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $263,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

