Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $27.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

