Citigroup Trims Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Target Price to $20.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

