CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) vs. Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Financial Survey

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. CNB Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 31.92% 19.92% 1.55% CNB Financial 21.66% 13.14% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and CNB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $119.41 million 2.96 $44.80 million $2.96 6.93 CNB Financial $248.50 million 1.54 $63.19 million $2.94 6.20

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Star Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp



Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. It also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About CNB Financial



CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

