Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 598.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 14,312.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,568,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,834 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,564,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $26,114,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

