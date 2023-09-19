Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

