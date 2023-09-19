Costco Wholesale (COST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $562.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $551.21 and its 200-day moving average is $519.89.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $161,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.3% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

