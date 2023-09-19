Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.73. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 50,746 shares.

Specifically, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $30,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,231. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $492.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

