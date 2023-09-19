Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.73. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 50,746 shares.
Specifically, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $30,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,231. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $492.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
