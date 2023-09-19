Critical Analysis: Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) versus Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) and Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Hoth Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -1.09% -10.00% -1.22% Hoth Therapeutics N/A -114.54% -96.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Puma Biotechnology and Hoth Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.78%. Hoth Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Hoth Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hoth Therapeutics is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Hoth Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $230.12 million 0.62 -$2.38 million ($0.05) -60.20 Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.37 million ($6.22) -0.27

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Hoth Therapeutics. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoth Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Hoth Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors. Its products also includes PB272 (neratinib, intravenous), and PB357. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19. The company is also developing BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of eczema; and HT-005 for treating patients with lupus, as well as a diagnostic device through a mobile device. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Virginia Commonwealth University; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences, Inc. and the University of Cincinnati; Zylö Therapeutics, Inc.; and Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to develop HT-003. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

