Critical Review: Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) versus Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Free Report) and Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Diversified Marketing Group and Blue Star Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Diversified Marketing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Star Foods $12.77 million 0.09 -$13.19 million ($10.21) -0.03

Global Diversified Marketing Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Star Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Diversified Marketing Group N/A N/A N/A Blue Star Foods -175.50% -686.20% -76.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Blue Star Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Blue Star Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group and Blue Star Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Diversified Marketing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Star Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Blue Star Foods has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11,879.67%. Given Blue Star Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Star Foods is more favorable than Global Diversified Marketing Group.

Summary

Blue Star Foods beats Global Diversified Marketing Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc., a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, Italian filled croissants, French madeleines, wafer pralines, shelf stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty and grocery retailers, food service distributors, and direct store delivery (DSD); online e-commerce companies; and vending, pantry, and the micro-market segments. It also sells directly to Fortune 500 companies, including clubs and retail chain stores. Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Island Park, New York.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands. Blue Star Foods Corp. was formerly known as John Keeler & Co. Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Miami, Florida.

