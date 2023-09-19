Critical Review: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) & Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Motors and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A Volcon -1,714.11% -1,201.17% -205.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Mitsubishi Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Motors 0 1 1 0 2.50 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi Motors and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volcon has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,201.52%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Mitsubishi Motors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Motors and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A $139.74 0.03 Volcon $4.55 million 3.10 -$34.24 million ($1.79) -0.26

Mitsubishi Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitsubishi Motors beats Volcon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand. It is also involved in automobile transport and maintenance activities; auto sales financing, leasing, rental, and sale; investigation, testing, and research related to automobiles; and manufacturing of automobile engines and transmissions, and press parts. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

