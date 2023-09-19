Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.41

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.41 and traded as low as C$13.67. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.73, with a volume of 98,670 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 686.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,450.00%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

