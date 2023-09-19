CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $185.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.22.

CYBR opened at $170.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.95. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

