DA Davidson Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OCFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OCFC

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $101.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.