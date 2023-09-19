Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.14

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.14 and traded as low as $41.00. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 40,481 shares changing hands.

DKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 132.78% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 115.00%.

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $99,669.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,131 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,871.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Avigal Soreq purchased 2,450 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,626.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 27,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $99,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,131 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,871.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

