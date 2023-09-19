Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $30.46. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Delek US shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 138,358 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Get Delek US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Insider Transactions at Delek US

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 20.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 49,090 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 57,070 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 880.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 129,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -116.05%.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.