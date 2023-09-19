Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $64.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.31.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

