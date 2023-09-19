discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.76) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DSCV opened at GBX 709 ($8.78) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 772.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 797.87. The stock has a market cap of £683.19 million, a PE ratio of 3,322.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 619 ($7.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 958 ($11.87).

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 3,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.47) per share, with a total value of £33,081.75 ($40,978.26). 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

