discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.76) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
discoverIE Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 3,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.47) per share, with a total value of £33,081.75 ($40,978.26). 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
