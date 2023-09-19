Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,927. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

