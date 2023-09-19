DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DV has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.47.

NYSE DV opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 0.94.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $266,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,191.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $266,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,191.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $406,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,191,350 shares of company stock valued at $819,263,084. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after buying an additional 1,686,718 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $42,675,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

