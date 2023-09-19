Duncan Wanblad Acquires 6 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 6 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,163 ($26.79) per share, with a total value of £129.78 ($160.76).
Anglo American Trading Down 1.5 %
LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,268 ($28.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,191.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,384.56. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,952 ($24.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,699 ($45.82). The company has a market capitalization of £30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,643.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 7,463.77%.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
