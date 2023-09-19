Duncan Wanblad Acquires 6 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 6 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,163 ($26.79) per share, with a total value of £129.78 ($160.76).

Anglo American Trading Down 1.5 %

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,268 ($28.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,191.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,384.56. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,952 ($24.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,699 ($45.82). The company has a market capitalization of £30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,643.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 7,463.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($31.22) to GBX 2,430 ($30.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.16) to GBX 2,900 ($35.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.97) to GBX 2,700 ($33.44) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($42.12) to GBX 3,200 ($39.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.21) to GBX 2,400 ($29.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,838.33 ($35.16).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

