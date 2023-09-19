Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.35

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.35 and traded as low as C$8.25. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 701,888 shares traded.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$225.03 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2115656 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

