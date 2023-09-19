Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.77

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.77 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.36). Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.37), with a volume of 342,229 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2,228.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £5,029 ($6,229.41). In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,475 ($10,497.96). Also, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £5,029 ($6,229.41). Company insiders own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

