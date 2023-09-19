Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.44 and traded as low as C$3.57. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$3.62, with a volume of 73,939 shares.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$693.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of C$67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1882475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

