Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Thurman J. Rodgers Purchases 32,600 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.6 %
ENPH stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.86 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
