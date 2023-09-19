Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $209.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $117.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.