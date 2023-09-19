Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $170.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as low as $116.89 and last traded at $117.51, with a volume of 388317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.30.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

