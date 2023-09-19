EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 0.1 %

AGCO opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.