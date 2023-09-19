EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 388,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares Stock Down 2.1 %

UBSI stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.