EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 33.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 17.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 217.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 107.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AB

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.