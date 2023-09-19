EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,039 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

