EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,835 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $123.67 and a one year high of $183.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.43.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

